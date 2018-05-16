Methanex (MEOH) versus Amyris Biotechnologies (AMRS) Financial Survey

Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) and Amyris Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:AMRS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Methanex pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Amyris Biotechnologies does not pay a dividend. Methanex pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Methanex has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amyris Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Methanex and Amyris Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methanex $3.06 billion 1.86 $316.13 million $4.71 14.69 Amyris Biotechnologies $143.45 million 2.09 -$72.32 million ($3.05) -1.98

Methanex has higher revenue and earnings than Amyris Biotechnologies. Amyris Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Methanex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Methanex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Amyris Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Amyris Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Methanex and Amyris Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methanex 11.00% 24.47% 9.46% Amyris Biotechnologies -85.70% N/A -121.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Methanex and Amyris Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methanex 1 7 5 0 2.31 Amyris Biotechnologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Methanex presently has a consensus price target of $62.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.68%. Amyris Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 60.04%. Given Amyris Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amyris Biotechnologies is more favorable than Methanex.

Summary

Methanex beats Amyris Biotechnologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Amyris Biotechnologies Company Profile

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market. The company also provides renewable solvents, polymers, and lubricants for industrial markets; Biofene ingredients for nutraceuticals and vitamins market; and renewable fuels for transportation fuels markets. It has a collaboration partnership with Total S.A. to produce and commercialize Biofene-based diesel and jet fuels. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

