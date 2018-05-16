Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of MLAB opened at $171.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $652.67 million, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.51. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $170.97 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In related news, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $720,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,709.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 88,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

