Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) Stake Raised by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 379.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,018 shares during the period. Meritor comprises approximately 0.9% of Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Meritor in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor opened at $21.30 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.55. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.09 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 115.74%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $4,062,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,147,375.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Plomin sold 15,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $405,778.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray set a $35.00 target price on shares of Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Longbow Research raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meritor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

