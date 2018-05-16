Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $52.65

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) hit a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.65 and last traded at $52.55, with a volume of 7068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $1.64 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.60 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,635 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $13,788,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,317,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 774.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 874,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,757,000 after acquiring an additional 774,013 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2,548.7% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 313,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 302,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.