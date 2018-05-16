Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Stamps.com (STMP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth $277,000.

Stamps.com opened at $245.40 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $244.80 and a 12-month high of $248.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.79.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STMP. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Stamps.com from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Sidoti increased their target price on Stamps.com from $254.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.18, for a total value of $203,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.42, for a total value of $2,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,937 shares of company stock worth $50,000,117. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

