Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in CME Group (CME)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) by 188.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $24,021,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 100,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $402,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,776.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,299 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $539,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group opened at $160.45 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group has a 12 month low of $159.34 and a 12 month high of $161.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

