Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

EBSB stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, EVP Frank Romano purchased 14,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $270,780.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,048,000 after buying an additional 190,670 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

