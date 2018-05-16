Mercury Insurance Group (MCY) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Insurance Group (NYSE:MCY) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Insurance Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Insurance Group by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 378,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Insurance Group by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after purchasing an additional 301,131 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Insurance Group by 422.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 135,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 109,627 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mercury Insurance Group by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Mercury Insurance Group by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Insurance Group opened at $46.77 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.44. Mercury Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $46.81.

Mercury Insurance Group (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $841.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.11 million. Mercury Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Mercury Insurance Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. Mercury Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

About Mercury Insurance Group

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

