Mercer International (MERC.U) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.00

Mercer International Inc (TSE:MERC.U) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$15.00, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.90.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc is a producer of northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp, which is pulp that is sold on the open market. The Company also produces and sells tall oil, a by-product of its production process, which is used as both a chemical additive and as a green energy source. It produces and sells NBSK pulp, which is a bleached kraft pulp manufactured using northern softwood.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.