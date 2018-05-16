Melrose Industries (MRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 280 at Numis Securities

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 280 ($3.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Melrose Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.98) to GBX 275 ($3.73) in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 257.22 ($3.49).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 232.60 ($3.16) on Monday. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 261.90 ($3.55).

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electricity generating equipment for the power generation, industrial, oil and gas, and offshore sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Energy, Air Management, Security & Smart Technology, and Ergonomics.

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.