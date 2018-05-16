Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

MLNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Melinta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

Melinta Therapeutics opened at $7.45 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.38. Melinta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 327.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. research analysts anticipate that Melinta Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vatera Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Vatera Holdings LLC now owns 8,729,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 252,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 45,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,407,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 243,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 43,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.