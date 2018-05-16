Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
MLNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Melinta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.
Melinta Therapeutics opened at $7.45 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.38. Melinta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $7.65.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vatera Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Vatera Holdings LLC now owns 8,729,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 252,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 45,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,407,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 243,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 43,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.
About Melinta Therapeutics
Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.
