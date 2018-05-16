Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.97.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 475.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 477,217 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.