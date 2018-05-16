MEI Pharma (MEIP) Trading 0% Higher

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) shot up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.23. 495,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 128,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cann restated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $94.43 million, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.89.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.75% and a negative net margin of 1,651.87%. research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,014,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 227,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,691 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 934,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 107,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.