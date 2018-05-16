Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,676 Blue Buffalo Pet Products (BUFF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blue Buffalo Pet Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products opened at $40.00 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. Blue Buffalo Pet Products has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $336.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.58 million. Blue Buffalo Pet Products had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 77.83%. Blue Buffalo Pet Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Blue Buffalo Pet Products will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William W. Bishop, Jr. sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $847,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,224.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William W. Bishop, Jr. sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $126,818.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,490 shares in the company, valued at $23,588,621.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,882 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blue Buffalo Pet Products

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

