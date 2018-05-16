Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Great Plains Energy (GXP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Great Plains Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,759,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Great Plains Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,191,000 after purchasing an additional 290,230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Great Plains Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 537,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Great Plains Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 25,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Plains Energy by 156.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

GXP stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61. Great Plains Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Great Plains Energy had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. research analysts forecast that Great Plains Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Great Plains Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GXP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Great Plains Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Great Plains Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Great Plains Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Great Plains Energy Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It also provides regulated steam services in St. Joseph, Missouri. The company generates electricity using coal, nuclear, natural gas, oil, wind, solar, landfill gas, and hydroelectric resources.

