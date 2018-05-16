Medley Capital (MCC) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $3.51

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 3910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Securities cut their target price on shares of Medley Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medley Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Medley Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medley Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Medley Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

The firm has a market cap of $190.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 83.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. research analysts predict that Medley Capital will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. Medley Capital’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medley Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,274,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 74,155 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Medley Capital by 10,930.5% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 1,627,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,789 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medley Capital by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 984,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548,680 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Medley Capital by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 489,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 152,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medley Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,442,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

