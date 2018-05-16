Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14, Morningstar.com reports. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 million.

MTBC traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. 333,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,816. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $42.69 million, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.73. Medical Transcription Billing has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $3.61.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, CEO Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $138,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTBC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Medical Transcription Billing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Summer Street reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Saturday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Transcription Billing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

