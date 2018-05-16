MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen Sells 19,316 Shares

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 19,316 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $202,431.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bluemountain Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 10th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 64,088 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $673,564.88.

On Tuesday, May 8th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 91,623 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $939,135.75.

On Friday, May 4th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 17,674 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $179,567.84.

On Tuesday, May 1st, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 24,739 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $251,595.63.

Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust opened at $10.25 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of -0.18. MedEquities Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $10.22.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 34.63%. analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st. MedEquities Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

