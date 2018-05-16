Medallion Financial (MFIN) & Ally Financial (ALLY) Critical Review

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ: MFIN) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Ally Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial -80.33% -3.49% -1.52% Ally Financial 14.20% 8.71% 0.70%

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Medallion Financial does not pay a dividend. Ally Financial pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medallion Financial and Ally Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ally Financial 0 4 13 0 2.76

Medallion Financial currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.41%. Ally Financial has a consensus target price of $32.81, suggesting a potential upside of 23.36%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Ally Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medallion Financial and Ally Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $19.71 million 5.56 -$7.12 million $0.31 14.45 Ally Financial $9.87 billion 1.16 $929.00 million $2.39 11.13

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Medallion Financial. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medallion Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Ally Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Medallion Financial has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ally Financial has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Medallion Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc. provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment provides automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers. Its automotive finance services include providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans, other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, and fleet financing. This segment also offers financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of high-quality jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies. Its primary focus is on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank, also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides digital wealth management and online brokerage platform services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

