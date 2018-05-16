McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $64.81

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.81 and last traded at $64.70, with a volume of 2117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.55%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $186,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $296,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,013. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.