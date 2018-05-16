MCBC (MCFT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

MCBC Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.25. Approximately 5,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 170,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MCBC from $28.00 to $29.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MCBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MCBC in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. MCBC had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 163.36%. The firm had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that MCBC Holdings will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of MCBC during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MCBC during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MCBC during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCBC during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCBC during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

MCBC Company Profile

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

