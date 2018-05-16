Mazor Robotics (MZOR) Receives $52.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

MZOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mazor Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.27 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Get Mazor Robotics alerts:

NASDAQ:MZOR opened at $59.37 on Friday. Mazor Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Mazor Robotics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Mazor Robotics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mazor Robotics by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mazor Robotics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mazor Robotics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Mazor Robotics in the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mazor Robotics in the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. The company operates in the field of image guided surgery and computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazor Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazor Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.