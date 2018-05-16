Mazor Robotics (MZOR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday.

The analysts wrote, “MZOR beat consensus revenue and met consensus EPS. We estimate that MZOR placed 14 systems in 1Q18, which is down sequentially from 24 in 4Q17 and below our estimate of 15. MZOR plans to integrate the Mazor X with MDT’s StealthStation navigation system by the end of 2018. But we don’t expect this to have a material impact on sales until 2019 and in the meantime we think the Mazor X remains at a disadvantage to GMED’s ExcelsiusGPS which already offers navigation. MZOR’s recurring revenue was stronger than expected and we suspect that this was helped by additional MDT stocking orders that are unlikely to be sustained for the remainder of the year. As a result, we maintain our Underperform rating.””

Get Mazor Robotics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Mazor Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Vetr upgraded Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.27 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of MZOR stock opened at $59.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -118.74 and a beta of 1.22. Mazor Robotics has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $59.55.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. Mazor Robotics had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Mazor Robotics will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 8.7% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. The company operates in the field of image guided surgery and computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazor Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazor Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.