MaxLinear (MXL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of MXL opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.32. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $19.19.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.91 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 22,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $511,150.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 912,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,887,479.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $577,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,032.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

