Maximus (MMS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MAXIMUS, Inc. is an extremely dynamic and complex organization that offers government and industry a range of unique services, products, and solutions. The diverse services and products that MAXIMUS offers may be categorized into three groups: Government Program Management and Operations, Consulting, and Systems. Government Program Management and Operations focuses on having a measurable impact on the lives of the citizens we help government serve. The insights of MAXIMUS Consulting, and the technological innovations advanced through Systems, help government gain program efficiencies and pursue improvements that in turn benefit citizens. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MMS. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Maximus from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, First Analysis raised Maximus from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Maximus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

MMS opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. Maximus has a 52-week low of $61.33 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $612.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.97 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Montoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $2,036,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Montoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $674,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,777,450 over the last ninety days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Maximus by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,674,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,763,000 after purchasing an additional 107,376 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Maximus by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Maximus by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 38,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

