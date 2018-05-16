Materion (MTRN) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Materion (NYSE:MTRN) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Materion worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Materion by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 30,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association lifted its stake in Materion by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 13,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Materion by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Materion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Materion has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Materion had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Materion will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $124,409.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Shular sold 7,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $409,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,045 shares of company stock worth $1,199,283. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.