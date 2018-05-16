Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Has $273,000 Position in Comcast (CMCSA)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

CMCSA opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. Comcast has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $30,411.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,120 shares in the company, valued at $70,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 131,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $4,835,935.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,210,111 shares of company stock worth $44,299,007 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.