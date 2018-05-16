Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $55.96 Million Stake in Church & Dwight (CHD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $55,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $46.78.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.94 million. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 24,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,135.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,828.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $28,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,494. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,359,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

