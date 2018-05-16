Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $44.13 Million Position in WellCare (WCG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of WellCare (NYSE:WCG) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,923 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in WellCare were worth $44,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in WellCare by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,038,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,024,000 after purchasing an additional 465,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WellCare by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,331,000 after purchasing an additional 318,631 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in WellCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,287,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in WellCare by 2,915.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 234,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,155,000 after purchasing an additional 226,699 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in WellCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WellCare opened at $215.84 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. WellCare has a 1-year low of $215.72 and a 1-year high of $217.97.

WellCare (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. WellCare had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. research analysts forecast that WellCare will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCG. Wells Fargo boosted their price objective on WellCare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered WellCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WellCare from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WellCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WellCare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. WellCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.14.

WellCare Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

