Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in ServiceNow (NOW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $52,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,771,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $230,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,491 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,070,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,377,000 after acquiring an additional 426,311 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,438,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 973,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,901,000 after acquiring an additional 250,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,401,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW opened at $173.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $168.87 and a 52 week high of $174.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $589.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.63 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 19,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $3,509,557.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,478,622.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.19, for a total value of $16,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,076 shares in the company, valued at $31,249,224.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,020 shares of company stock worth $87,601,298. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on ServiceNow from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.07.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

