Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Premier (PINC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,904,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,961 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Premier were worth $59,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Premier by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Premier by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Premier by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Premier opened at $32.06 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Premier has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $425.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.06 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 23.33%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.96.

In other Premier news, CEO Susan D. Devore sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,298,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,117,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leigh Anderson sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $37,487.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,427 shares of company stock worth $1,689,170 in the last three months. 17.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

