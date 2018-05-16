Masco (MAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $35.79 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $46.45. Bank of America’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Masco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS opened at $37.35 on Monday. Masco has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 512.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Masco will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 82,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $3,547,045.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,102 shares in the company, valued at $29,684,254.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $233,397.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,657.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,727 shares of company stock worth $4,695,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Highland Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Masco by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Masco by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 935,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,818,000 after purchasing an additional 673,051 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 998,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 94,164 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.