Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Marvell Technology Group has set its Q1 guidance at $0.29-0.33 EPS.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.99 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 21.56%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group opened at $21.70 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $727,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,310 shares of company stock worth $1,208,344 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. UBS assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.59.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

