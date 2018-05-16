Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Stake Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.32% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $171,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,720,000 after purchasing an additional 112,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,196 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 67,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 8,409 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.66, for a total value of $1,788,257.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 146,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,256,128.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 3,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $630,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,898.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,407 shares of company stock worth $4,337,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.57.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $217.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $213.03 and a 1 year high of $217.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

