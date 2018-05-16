Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) EVP Roselyn R. Bar Sells 5,998 Shares

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 5,998 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $1,281,592.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,506,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $217.14 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $213.03 and a twelve month high of $217.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.57.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.