Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) EVP Roselyn R. Bar Sells 5,998 Shares

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 5,998 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $1,281,592.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,506,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $217.14 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $213.03 and a twelve month high of $217.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.57.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

