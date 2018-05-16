Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 77.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $8.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide traded up $1.64, reaching $118.46, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 3,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.33. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $116.52 and a twelve month high of $118.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.37 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $183,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $377,501.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.61 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.07.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

