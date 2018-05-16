Marriott International (MAR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have $156.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Marriott has been on healthy growth trajectory, of late. The company seems to be benefiting from Starwood acquisition, rising North-American business, sizeable international exposure and an attractive brand-position. In fact, these factors along with the positive earnings streak for the 15th straight quarter and an upbeat earnings 2018 outlook, aided the stock to outperform the industry in a year’s time. Moreover, strong RevPAR gains and room growth drove the company’s performance. Marriott anticipates earnings for 2018 in the band of $5.43-$5.55 per share, up from $5.11-$5.34 guided earlier. The company is also consistently trying to expand its presence worldwide and capitalize on the demand for hotels in the international markets. The company is very optimistic about growth opportunity in India. Yet, lingering political uncertainties in key international markets and currency headwinds might persistently limit revenue growth.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marriott International to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a positive rating and set a $161.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.33.

MAR stock opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $137.85 and a 12-month high of $139.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 41.82% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $2,030,617.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.47 per share, for a total transaction of $35,367.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,422 shares of company stock worth $13,449,648. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

