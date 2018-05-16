Mark Zuckerberg Sells 220,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.99, for a total value of $41,137,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 660,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total value of $121,974,600.00.

On Friday, May 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 440,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.58, for a total value of $81,655,200.00.

On Monday, May 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $42,287,910.00.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 677,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.26, for a total value of $121,359,020.00.

On Friday, May 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 436,530 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total value of $76,506,247.80.

On Monday, April 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 156,967 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $27,260,458.89.

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 521,967 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total value of $91,031,044.80.

On Friday, April 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 389,585 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $67,970,894.95.

On Tuesday, April 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 290,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $47,589,000.00.

On Friday, April 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 324,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total value of $54,069,120.00.

Facebook traded down $1.12, hitting $183.20, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 16,841,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,973,840. The stock has a market cap of $542.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $182.76 and a one year high of $184.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Facebook by 550.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Morningstar set a $198.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs set a $225.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Facebook from $214.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.37.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

