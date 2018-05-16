Marine Products Co. (MPX) CFO Sells $41,470.00 in Stock

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $41,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marine Products opened at $16.13 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Marine Products Co. has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $554.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $77.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.29 million. equities analysts forecast that Marine Products Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Marine Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marine Products by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Marine Products by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Marine Products by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marine Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Ifs Securities raised shares of Marine Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marine Products from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Marine Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

