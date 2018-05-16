Marathon Patent Group (MARA) Shares Up 5.1%

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44. 1,090,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,041,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Marathon Patent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Marathon Patent Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and monetizes patents primarily in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition of patents and patent rights from their owners ranging from individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies; and monetization of its patents and patent rights by entering into license discussions.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.