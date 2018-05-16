Manulife (MFC) Director Brian Collins Sells 2,937 Shares

Manulife (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Director Brian Collins sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.77, for a total value of C$72,749.49.

Manulife opened at C$24.86 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Manulife has a 52 week low of C$22.62 and a 52 week high of C$27.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. CIBC raised Manulife from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Desjardins cut their price objective on Manulife from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Manulife from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

