Mammoth Resources (MTH) PT Set at C$0.35 by Fundamental Research

Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) has been given a C$0.35 price target by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s current price.

Mammoth Resources remained flat at $C$0.07 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,619. Mammoth Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.16.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico and other jurisdictions in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Capital Corp. and changed its name to Mammoth Resources Corp.

