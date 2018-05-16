MamaMancini’s (MMMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS MMMB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,765. MamaMancini’s has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.54.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc produces and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf, stuffed peppers, baked ziti, and specialty items; and other meat and sauce products.

