Magnum (MGM) Market Capitalization Reaches $4,874.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, Magnum has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Magnum has a total market cap of $4,874.00 and $0.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003960 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00022329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000819 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00734699 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00055072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00146648 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00088714 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,252,166 coins and its circulating supply is 4,252,166 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

