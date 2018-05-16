MagneGas (MNGA) Given a $6.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA) has been assigned a $6.00 price objective by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MNGA opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.36. MagneGas has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MagneGas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MagneGas Co. (NASDAQ:MNGA) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 20.36% of MagneGas worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MagneGas Corporation, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based alternative fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. The company produces gas bottled in cylinders and distributes to the metalworking market as an alternative to acetylene.

