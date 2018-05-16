Magna International (MGA) Hits New 52-Week High and Low Following Analyst Upgrade

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The company traded as low as $65.55 and last traded at $65.41, with a volume of 67684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

