MAG Silver (MAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 36,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,759. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

MAG Silver Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of district scale projects located in the Mexican Silver Belt. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's principal asset is the Juanicipio property comprising a single concession covering 7,679.21 hectares located in central Zacatecas State, Mexico.

