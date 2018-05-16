Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 27,440 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $24,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

MIC opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.22. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $471.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.38%. analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.25%.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, Director Infrastructure Manag Macquarie bought 141,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.02 per share, with a total value of $5,509,780.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,925,043 shares in the company, valued at $231,195,177.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.