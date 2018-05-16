Mackay Shields LLC Purchases New Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.07% of Highwoods Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 470.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.74. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.40%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

