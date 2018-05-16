Mackay Shields LLC Invests $3.48 Million in L3 Technologies (LLL)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.72, for a total value of $8,445,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.40, for a total transaction of $320,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,498 shares of company stock worth $98,313,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLL opened at $192.03 on Wednesday. L3 Technologies has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $192.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that L3 Technologies will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

